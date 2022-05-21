Jailton Almeida continued his Octagon takeover earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) at UFC Vegas 55 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex from Las Vegas, Nevada, when the light heavyweight prospect moved up in weight to topple heavyweight fighter Parker Porter with a first-round submission (rear-naked choke).
It didn’t take Almeida long to move inside and score a powerful slamming takedown along the cage. From there, Almeida sliced through Porter with heavy ground-and-pound. Porter did fairly well to survive before turning over onto his stomach. That allowed Almeida to sink in the rear-naked choke and force the tap.
Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.
Alemida, 30, made a big Octagon debut this past February when he stopped Danilo Marques via first-round TKO. This was the Brazilian’s sophomore appearance and he didn’t disappoint. Almeida was a heavy favorite, but he gave up a ton of weight to Porter and was still able to show off his insane power and knack for finishing fights.
