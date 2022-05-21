Uros Medic captured the biggest win of his MMA career earlier today (Sat., May 21, 2022) at UFC Vegas 55 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex from Las Vegas, Nevada, when “The Doctor” stopped veteran fighter Omar Morales via second-round TKO (punches).

Medic was in control of this fight from the opening bell. Morales is dangerous on the feet and nearly caught him a few times with counter power shots, but it was the diversity of “Doctor” that ruled the way. Medic attacked the head, body, and legs, while pressing Morales along the cage nearly every second of this fight. In Round 2, Medic was able to land three-straight left hands that dropped Morales multiple times and force the referee’s hand. It could have gone a second or two longer, but the writing was on the wall.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Medic, 29, was coming off a submission loss to Jalin Turner at UFC 266 late last year so this was an important bout for the lightweight prospect. He passed with flying colors and has now regained the momentum he possessed when he came off of Dana White’s Contender Series back in 2020.

