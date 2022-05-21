Rising women’s bantamweight contender Ketlen Viera captured another win over a former UFC champion earlier tonight (Sat., May 21, 2022) at UFC Vegas 55 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex from Las Vegas, Nevada, when she outlasted Holly Holm via split decision.

Both women scored at an incredible clip on the feet to start the fight. Vieira did mix in some takedowns along the way, but Holm showcased great defense off her back and was able to get back to her feet with little damage absorbed. Vieira sneakily grabbed a hold of a standing rear-naked choke, but Holm was able to use the cage to peel her off.

Holm kept pushing the pace into the third and was doing well along the cage to keep Vieira in place and score some short shots. Vieira simply wasn’t able to keep her off and regain the advantage in the open space. Vieira started to land some of her patented power punches early into the fourth, but Holm did well to circle away and respond with some kicks to the body and legs.

The fifth and final round saw Vieira get a little more busy with her hands as she kept her back off the cage. Holm continued to score with short kicks, but she looked to slow just a bit. It was a true back-and-forth affair with Vieira walking away with the close win.

