Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Anderson Silva will make an afternoon appearance inside of the boxing ring later today (Sat., May 21, 2022) live on pay-per-view (PPV) stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The two legendary athletes will not fight one another, but they will lead a PPV card that will be sure to shake up the combat weekend.

Mayweather will be making his first appearance since fighting Logan Paul back in June 2021 as he headlines the Abu Dhabi card against former training partner Don Moore. The two will collide in a special eight-round exhibition match as Moore tries to pull off the massive upset and walk out of Etihad Arena with the biggest win of his life. This may be a cash grab for Mayweather, but you better believe “Money” will show up to fight.

Silva will help hold down the PPV main card as he takes on Bruno Machado in the co-main event. This is the first time we’re seeing Silva since he toppled Tito Ortiz in one round back in September. Before that, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight champion pulled off a big upset over former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If Silva is able to win another fight it would open him up to even bigger matchups with the likes of Jake Paul.

So when exactly will Mayweather and Silva make their respective walks to the ring later today on PPV?

The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, but doesn’t offer much depth. There will be a WBC women’s super featherweight title fight between Delfine Persoon and Elhem Mekhaled followed by a showdown between veteran boxer Badou Jack and Hany Atiyo. After that, Silva vs. Machado will take centerstage and that will likely begin around 4 p.m. ET. As for Mayweather, he should make his walk to the ring closer to 5 p.m. ET.

These start times are subject to change so be sure to stick with Mania for any updated information for “Mayweather vs. Moore” and “Silva vs. Machado.”

