Two of the greatest combat athletes of all time will be in action later today (Sat., May 21, 2022) live on pay-per-view (PPV) stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, as boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and former UFC champion Anderson Silva make their returns to the boxing ring.

Mayweather, 45, will meet former training partner Don Moore in an eight-round exhibition match in the main event. The last time we saw “Money” in action he was beating the brakes off of Logan Paul in another exhibition fight nearly one year ago. Mayweather isn’t the same fighter he was when he was fighting professionally, but the all-time great boxer is still a pleasure to watch and still puts fans in the stands. That said, it will be interesting to see how Mayweather performs against someone he used to train with.

Silva, 47, will be making his third appearance inside of the boxing ring since parting ways with UFC back in Oct. 2020. The legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) champion has looked impressive since his crossover into boxing, defeating the likes of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz in the span of a year. Silva will be matched up against Bruno Machado in the co-main event and could lock down a massive fight with Jake Paul if he’s able to win again.

Considering Mayweather and Silva are two absolute legends of combat sports fight fans should do their best to catch the Saturday afternoon action. Check out below for all of the viewing details:

Start Time

Sat., May 21, 2022, from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Main card begins at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

“Mayweather vs. Moore” main event begins around 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT, while “Silva vs. Machado” co-main event will begin around 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Online Viewing

“Mayweather vs. Moore” PPV main card can be purchased via FrontRow. The PPV main card will cost $19.99.

Television Viewing

FrontRow does not offer a television app so fight fans will have to stream “Mayweather vs. Moore” PPV card from their PC or mobile phone browsers. For more details on how to watch click HERE.

PPV Fight Card

Floyd Mayweather vs. Don Moore (exhibition)

Anderson Silva vs. Bruno Machado (exhibition)

Badou Jack vs. Hany Atiyo

Delfine Persoon vs. Elhem Mekhaled for WBC women’s super featherweight title

MMAmania.com will have LIVE coverage of the main and co-main events right HERE. The Front Row pay-per-view (PPV) kicks off at 2 p.m. ET (watch it here).