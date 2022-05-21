Anderson Silva is hoping to continue his successful transition to the boxing ring later today (Sat., May 21, 2022) when the mixed martial arts (MMA) legend meets Bruno Machado live on pay-per-view (PPV) stream from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The event will be headlined by an exhibition match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Don Moore.

Since departing from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) back in Oct. 2020 Silva has tested his hand at boxing and has seen significant success. “Spider” has made two appearances inside of the ring since then and has looked tremendous in his crossover. He provided a massive upset decision win over former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. one year ago before dismantling Tito Ortiz with a first-round knockout this past September.

While many former MMA stars have made their transition to the boxing ring in one way or another it is Silva who actually has the chance to make a lasting career out of it. His age is certainly an issue moving forward, but Silva hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

In fact, the former UFC middleweight champion could be lining himself up for a showdown with social media sensation Jake Paul, who has infiltrated the world of boxing over the past two years. Paul is one of the biggest draws in the sport right now and would be a massive fight for Silva. If Silva is able to win this weekend in Abu Dhabi then he could very well push for a matchup with “Problem Child.”

“It’s possible,” said Silva in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. “People need to respect the Paul brothers. Those kids are talented, and they’ve opened people’s eyes about the good and bad in combat sports. I’m preparing my body for a challenge. We’ll see what happens.”

Silva, who turned 47 just last month, is feeling a new sense of purpose as he sinks his teeth into the sweet science. “Spider” has always been a fan of the sport and has taken to it like a moth to a flame. The MMA legend is happy with the results he has seen, but believes he has more work to do moving forward. It’s a testament to Silva’s mindset despite entering a new sport at nearly 50 years of age.

“I made the transition from my MMA career to boxing, and I’m doing something I love,” Silva said. “I am training hard every day, so I’m not surprised at my success. I’m not impressed yet, either. I have a lot more work to do.”

We’ll see what happens to Silva later today in Abu Dhabi and if he’s able to parlay another win into a showdown with Paul, who is preparing his return to the ring this August.

MMAmania.com will have LIVE coverage of the main and co-main events right HERE. The Front Row pay-per-view (PPV) kicks off at 2 p.m. ET (watch it here).