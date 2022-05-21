 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Gegard Mousasi: ‘Greedy’ UFC stealing from fighters with uniform deal

By Andrew Richardson
UFC 210: Weidman v Mousasi Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Though his time inside the Octagon was fairly short, Gegard Mousasi is one of the most accomplished fighters of all time. The former Strikeforce, Dream, and Cage Warriors champ currently holds the Bellator Middleweight title, and he’s in pursuit of his 50th win as a professional. He’s only lost a single time in the last six years, winning 11 bouts in that span.

Mousasi left UFC for Bellator in 2017, during the midst of his current successful run and riding a major win streak over men like Chris Weidman and Thiago Santos. He was a top-ranked contender and closing in on his first title shot, but “The Dreamcatcher” decided on a different path.

The promotion and Mousasi were at odds over several issues, but perhaps the largest was the uniform issue. At the time, Mousasi was blasting Reebok, and though the official clothing partner is now Venum, he remains unimpressed. In his opinion, the uniform rules are another way for the promotion to sap income from its athletes.

“You took those away, you put Reebok. All the money went to UFC. Paying a fighter that can make $200K a fight, then it goes to $10K (because of) Reebok. That’s stealing from the fighter,” he told Robin Black (via BloodyElbow). “They could’ve said, ‘OK, f—k that.’ And then they killed the whole sponsorships, everything.”

Mousasi believes that the Reebok deal helped the UFC sell for $4 billion in 2016, another figure that the athletes never say any part of. All in all, Mousasi believes that the promotion’s general behavior was greedy.

“They could’ve sent every fighter $10K checks as an employee (as a) thank you for where we are now (after the sale). $10K is nothing,” he said. “They took the sponsorship, they put Reebok. I was making $6K with Reebok. (What) they were giving the fighters, it wasn’t always the best. They could’ve done a better job. You don’t have to be that greedy.”

Insomnia

There is quite literally no way that this fight is boring. I’ve never been more confident that a fight will deliver!

Henry Cejudo continuing to roleplay as Conor McGregor’s coach ...

Will Khabib and Islam Makhachev be the latest fighters to underrated Charles Oliveira based on old losses and then suffer the consequences?

This is some strange behavior from the Figueiredo team.

Instantly, this is the most interesting storyline ahead of UFC Vegas 55. Good luck dude!

Sparring with Gervonta Davis looks like a bad time.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

The Ruotolo brothers have incredible, electric jiu-jitsu.

Maki Pitolo made his Eagle FC debut in style with a sweet check hook KO!

Move head, fire punches, move head, fire more punches!

Random Land

A strong big cat:

Midnight Music: Dream pop, 1996

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

