Mayweather vs Moore full fight video preview for Abu Dhabi boxing event

After a major setback (and last-minute relocation), boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will make his return to the squared circle for a special eight-round exhibition match against fellow undefeated pugilist “Dangerous” Don Moore via pay-per-view (PPV) live stream TODAY (Sat., May 21, 2022) at 2 p.m. ET from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

And it won’t be the first time “Money” was exchanged.

Moore (18-0-1) is a former sparring partner of Mayweather and has previously trained under his opponent’s late uncle Roger Mayweather. That said, the 45-year-old Indianan has not seen action since registering a second-round knockout over super welterweight journeyman DeShaun Williams back in late 2016.

As for Mayweather (50-0), who turned 45 back in February, he was last seen boxing up social media star Logan Paul last June in Miami. Prior to that, “Money” flew to Japan to school kickboxing phenom Tension Nasukawa under the RIZIN banner. His latest offering has been priced on the economical side, a mere $19.99 (order here).

Check out their 2015 sparring footage embedded above.

Related Pouty Paul Stiffed By Mayweasel

Also scheduled for this weekend’s showcase is the cruiserweight collision between Badou Jack and Hany Atiyo. In addition, Delfine Persoon and Elhem Mekhaled collide for the WBC women’s super featherweight title, while former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva continues his career in the “sweet science” opposite Bruno Machado.

For the rest of today’s PPV boxing lineup click here.