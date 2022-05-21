UFC Vegas 55 live stream results, play-by-play updates | Holm vs. Vieira

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the UFC Vegas 55 mixed martial arts (MMA) event TONIGHT (Sat., May 21, 2022) streaming LIVE on ESPN+. The promotion’s latest “Fight Night” card is topped by a 135-pound showdown featuring former champion and No. 2-ranked contender Holly Holm making her Octagon return opposite No. 5-ranked division up-and-comer Ketlen Vieira. Before that five-round bantamweight battle gets underway, veteran “Demolidor” Michel Pereira and “Argentine Dagger” Santiago Ponzinibbio collide in the UFC Vegas 55 co-main event. Chidi Njokuani, Eryk Anders, and Polyana Viana will also see ESPN+ main card action in “Sin City.”

Bet on all the UFC Vegas 55 action with our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following "Holm vs. Vieira."

UFC VEGAS 55 QUICK RESULTS:

135 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani vs. Dusko Todorovic

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders vs. Jun Yong Park

115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci vs. Polyana Viana

265 lbs.: Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter

185 lbs.: Alen Amedovski vs. Joseph Holmes

155 lbs.: Uros Medic vs. Omar Morales

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez vs. Vince Morales

145 lbs.: Chase Hooper vs. Felipe Colares

115 lbs.: Elise Reed vs. Sam Hughes

