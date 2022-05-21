The legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues his lucrative exhibition run this afternoon (Sat., May 21, 2022) when he takes on undefeated former sparring partner, Don Moore, who hasn’t fought since 2016, in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena.

MMAmania.com will have LIVE coverage of the main and co-main events. The Front Row pay-per-view (PPV) kicks off at 2 p.m. ET (watch it here).

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Anderson Silva, takes center stage in the co-feature. Rather than parlay his shock upset of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and destructive finish of Tito Ortiz (watch it) into a clash with a prominent figure, he’ll lace ‘em up in an exhibition against UAE Warriors Lightweight champion, Bruno Machado, who’s never competed in boxing before.

The rest of the PPV main card sees former Light Heavyweight champion, Badou Jack, face the comically incompetent Hany Atiyo and former Lightweight titlist Delfine Persoon square off with unbeaten Elhem Mekhaled in the closest thing this event has to a well-matched fight.

