 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Highlights! Watch Junior dos Santos pop shoulder out mid-punch in chaotic, agonizing scene | Eagle FC 47

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 252: Dos Santos v Rozenstruik Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos made his Eagle FC debut against Yorgan De Castro last night (Fri., May 20, 2022) at Eagle FC 47 live on FLX Cast from inside FLX Arena in Miami, Florida. Unfortunately, JDS ended up popping his shoulder out in the third round and De Castro walked away with the win.

De Castro landed some good power punches in the first round, but it was “Cigano” who scored the more meaningful shots. Do Santos utilized his movement and boxing to control the pace and limit De Castro’s ability to pile up volume. De Castro did come alive in the second as he started to push the pace, but dos Santos kept piling up leg kicks that really started to immobilize “Mad Titan.”

In the third round, dos Santos threw a punch along the cage and his shoulder immediately popped out. De Castro noticed it and pointed it out to the referee. The fight wasn’t stopped right away as JDS screamed “go back” and tried to reattach his shoulder. Eventually the heavyweight main event was waved off and De Castro escaped with a TKO victory.

Check out the highlights below:

For complete Eagle FC 47 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...