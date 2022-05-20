Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos made his Eagle FC debut against Yorgan De Castro last night (Fri., May 20, 2022) at Eagle FC 47 live on FLX Cast from inside FLX Arena in Miami, Florida. Unfortunately, JDS ended up popping his shoulder out in the third round and De Castro walked away with the win.

De Castro landed some good power punches in the first round, but it was “Cigano” who scored the more meaningful shots. Do Santos utilized his movement and boxing to control the pace and limit De Castro’s ability to pile up volume. De Castro did come alive in the second as he started to push the pace, but dos Santos kept piling up leg kicks that really started to immobilize “Mad Titan.”

In the third round, dos Santos threw a punch along the cage and his shoulder immediately popped out. De Castro noticed it and pointed it out to the referee. The fight wasn’t stopped right away as JDS screamed “go back” and tried to reattach his shoulder. Eventually the heavyweight main event was waved off and De Castro escaped with a TKO victory.

Check out the highlights below:

Yorgan de Castro throws some hard punches in the first round against Junior dos Santos #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/gaz61MZmW1 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Yorgan de Castro has an explosive start to the second round



Score this fight: https://t.co/2pduUAJ34x#EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | LIVE AND FREE NOW only on FLXcast worldwide and Combate in | Sign up NOW at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/o492Gqn0Mv — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Eagle FC 47 main event ends after Junior dos Santos dislocates his shoulder pic.twitter.com/DMRhp1j84D — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

Yorgan de Castro defeats Junior dos Santos via superior structural integrity pic.twitter.com/O4poPCSMwy — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) May 21, 2022

Yorgan De Castro defeats Junior Dos Santos in the 3rd rd #EagleFC47 pic.twitter.com/0wEhxO7PAG — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) May 21, 2022

Yorgan De Castro wins the #EagleFC47 main event via TKO after JDS suffers a shoulder injury in the third round. pic.twitter.com/vkI2cuNHiV — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 21, 2022

Yorgan de Castro in the third round following a doctor stoppage pic.twitter.com/jUCulxjOpI — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 21, 2022

