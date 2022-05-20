Aspen Ladd vs Sara McMann rebooked for UFC ‘Fight Night’ event in August

Sara McMann and Aspen Ladd will square off in a battle of old school vs. new at the upcoming UFC “Fight Night” event on Aug. 13, according to All Access MMA, a booking that comes nearly two years after the promotion first tried to pair them off in Las Vegas.

Ladd suffered a late injury and withdrew from the June 2020 fight card.

It’s been a rough couple of years for the 27 year-old bantamweight. Once thought to be the future of the 135-pound division, Ladd (9-3) has now dropped three of her last four and struggled to make weight on multiple occasions.

As for McMann, who turns 42 in September, she rebounded from a submission loss to Julianna Pena to outpoint the venerable Karol Rosa at UFC Columbus back in March. The Olympic silver medalist stands at 13-6 with six finishes.

The Aug. 13 event does not yet have a city or venue confirmed, but you can expect that to change within the next few weeks. Other bouts rumored for the “Fight Night” card include Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov and Gerald Meerschaert vs. Bruno Silva.