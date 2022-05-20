 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Eagle FC 47 highlights: Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva ends with illegal knee

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new
UFC 199: Henderson v Lombard Photo by Harry How/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contenders Hector Lombard and Thiago squared off in a showdown at light heavyweight earlier tonight (Fri., May 20, 2022) at Eagle FC 47 live on FLX Cast from inside FLX Arena in Miami, Florida.

Lombard did the most damage in the first round to put Silva in trouble, but he started to tire heading into the second. Silva was able to get more active with his punches and ended up cracking Lombard inside. Lombard fell back onto the mat and Silva moved in for the kill.

Unfortunately, he landed an illegal knee on entry that caught Lombard in the head. The replay showed that the blow did land as flush as it looked. After a few minutes of recovery the cageside doctor ruled Lombard unable to continue. The bout ruled a no contest, but both veterans seemed eager to run it back to get some sort of clarity.

