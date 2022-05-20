 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Holly Holm vs Ketlen Vieira staredown video for UFC Vegas 55 main event

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in event on Friday, just one day ahead of their bantamweight main event on May 21 at APEX in Las Vegas, streaming exclusively on the ESPN+ digital network. “The Preacher’s Daughter” tipped the scale at 135.5 while “Fenomeno” weighed in at an even 136.

Get complete UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in results and video here.

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 55 On ESPN+

Bantamweight Battle! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., May 21, 2022, with a must-watch women’s Bantamweight contenders’ bout between former champion and No. 2-ranked contender, Holly Holm, taking on No. 5-seeded Ketlen Vieira. In UFC Vegas 55’s co-main event, No. 14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio will lock horns with Michel Pereira in an absolute Welterweight firecracker.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

UFC Vegas 55 will also feature the welterweight co-main event showdown between veteran bruiser Michel Pereira and power-punching contender Santiago Ponzinibbio. “Demolidor” hit the mark at 170 against 170.5 for the “Argentine Dagger.” Check out their weigh-in staredown video embedded below.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 55 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 55 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Holm vs. Vieira” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...