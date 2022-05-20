UFC 274 turned out to be one of the more exciting pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year and fight fans can now check out the best commentator reaction in the above video player.

Led by a lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje the UFC 274 PPV card delivered in waves. While Oliveira missed weight the day before and was ineligible to win his own title “Do Bronx” still showed up and ended up finishing Gaethje with a first-round submission. The finish extended Oliveira’s current win streak to 11 and further cemented his status as the best 155-pound fighter in the world today.

Adding to the UFC 274 madness was a legendary knockout victory by Michael Chandler in his highly-anticipated lightweight matchup against perennial contender Tony Ferguson. After battling through a knockdown in the first round Chandler came out firing in the second and landed a perfect front kick that instantly turned Ferguson’s face into mush and sent “El Cucuy” crashing to the canvas for one of the best knockouts you will ever see.

You can check out all of the cageside reaction above courtesy of UFC 274 commentators Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier, who found out he will be inducted the UFC Hall of Fame during the PPV broadcast.

For complete UFC 274 results and coverage click here.