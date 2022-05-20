UFC Vegas 55 early weigh-ins video, live results for ‘Holm vs Vieira’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 55 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 135-pound showdown featuring former champion and No. 2-ranked bantamweight contender Holly Holm making her 135-pound return opposite No. 5-ranked division up-and-comer Ketlen Vieira this Sat. night (May 21, 2022) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also features the welterweight co-main event showdown between veteran “Demolidor” Michel Pereira and “Argentine Dagger” Santiago Ponzinibbio, all 22 fighters must hit the commission-approved (and hopefully untampered with) scale to prove themselves worthy.

The UFC Vegas 55 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Holm vs. Vieira” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins at roughly 2 p.m. ET.

Complete UFC Vegas 55 weigh-in text results below:

UFC Vegas 55 Main Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Holly Holm (135.5) vs. Ketlen Vieira (136)

170 lbs.: Michel Pereira (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (170.5)

185 lbs.: Chidi Njokuani (185) vs. Dusko Todorovic (185.5)

185 lbs.: Eryk Anders (186) vs. Jun Yong Park (185.5)

115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci (115) vs. Polyana Viana (116)

UFC Vegas 55 ‘Prelims’ On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Jailton Almeida (224) vs. Parker Porter (265)

185 lbs.: Alen Amedovski (186) vs. Joseph Holmes (185)

155 lbs.: Uros Medic (156) vs. Omar Morales (155.5)

135 lbs.: Jonathan Martinez (135.5) vs. Vince Morales (136)

145 lbs.: Chase Hooper (145) vs. Felipe Colares (145)

115 lbs.: Elise Reed (115) vs. Sam Hughes (115.5)

