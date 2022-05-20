Is Floyd Mayweather still fighting? ‘Money’ reveals new date, location and boxing PPV price

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather is still fighting this weekend.

Originally scheduled for May 14 atop the helicopter landing pad at Burj Al Khalifa Hotel in Dubai, the reworked fight card — which also features former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva — has been relocated to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for Sat., May 21, 2022.

The live pay-per-view (PPV) stream begins 2 p.m. ET and costs just $19.99 (order here).

“The fight will take place in Abu Dhabi this Saturday, May 21st,” Mayweather wrote on social media. “The expected sand storm won’t stop this event. I look forward to putting on a show for all my fans in person and worldwide.”

Mayweather is currently scheduled to battle aging pugilist “Dangerous” Don Moore. Their exhibition bout was originally postponed when the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan brought a halt to all local activities.

Also scheduled for this weekend’s showcase is the cruiserweight collision between Badou Jack and Hany Atiyo. In addition, Delfine Persoon and Elhem Mekhaled collide for the WBC women’s super featherweight title.

