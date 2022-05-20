Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Did you know that UFC fighters have to keep United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) aware of their location at all times? Since they’re subject to random drug tests, athletes are supposed to constantly update the testing organization, and there’s strict punishments for failing to meet their criteria. A trio of whereabouts failures within a calendar year will leave an athlete suspended — just as Nick Diaz!

Over the years, there’s been some pushback in regards to how this has been implemented, as well as speculation regarding privacy and whether or not this constant surveillance should earn athletes employee status. Previously, there was discussion of 24/7 tracking, but based on the following rant from Derek Brunson, that feature came, went, and was replaced by something far buggier.

The Middleweight contender took to Twitter to complain about the drug testing organization earlier today. In his post, Brunson complains that there’s no longer a GPS feature, meaning it’s easier for fighters to suffer whereabouts failures when on the go. He also questions is USADA is actually catching anyone ...

glitchy app. There’s several athletes out here taking peds but no one failing . Get your gps feature back . Giving someone a failed whereabouts isn’t the same as someone failing a ped test …. — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 19, 2022

When asked further, Brunson elaborated a bit, explaining that he’s been notified of whereabouts failures twice, so a third could be catastrophic for his career. Brunson points to having multiple businesses/properties as the reason for all his running around, something of a necessity for most pro fighters coming to end of their career.

Just to be clear . Usada gave me a whereabouts infraction because I didn’t update my location. Stating I have 2 whereabout infractions and 1 more could result in a 2 year suspension. They use to have gps tracking, maybe get back the system that worked for fighters! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 20, 2022

I do, but with multiple businesses it’s easy to forget a time or two. I’m not one of these fighters on social media complaining about being underpaid . I go out and make things happen. I’ve made more money outside the octagon ! Respect my time and update your system is all I ask! https://t.co/MuJe7g0kiu — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 20, 2022

It’s a complicated issue, because Georges St. Pierre already explained how the location system can be gamed to abuse performance enhancing drugs (PEDs). Cleaning up the sport as much as possible is necessary for the image of the organization and safety of its athletes, but those same athletes bear some burdens as a result.

Insomnia

I am fully on board with making any bout between top-ranked Lightweight contenders five rounds. Why not?

| Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot will co-main event the June 25th fight night card.



IT WILL BE A 5 ROUND FIGHT!



[per @MayerMeni]#UFCVegas57 #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wNQ4XWhhEb — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) May 19, 2022

An update from Lerone Murphy after yesterday’s car accident:

Surgery was successful. Rest and recovery. Back soon . Thanks for all the support — Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) May 19, 2022

A bit of Muay Thai history courtesy of John Wayne Parr.

Fairly certain this clip is pre-knee surgery, but getting low kicked by Francis Ngannou looks like a bad time.

Yadong Song is down to rematch Marlon Vera, and both men have only improved since their first showdown!

Clinching with Charles Oliveira is worse for your liver than cheap tequila.

Creativity and resourcefulness!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

As usual, there will be some serious KO potential on the forthcoming season of Contenders Series.

Undefeated middleweight SD Dumas (6-0) will compete on Dana White’s Contender Series this summer. Not only does he have star potential, he’s on pace to become a member of @Grabaka_Hitman’s all-violence team someday. pic.twitter.com/8foUN26A70 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 18, 2022

Left hook straight to the chin!

It’s honestly ridiculous that Mighty Mo even made it back to his feet after this legendary high kick.

Random Land

An important update on jetpack technology!

Midnight Music: Krautrock, 1972

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.