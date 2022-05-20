Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend, Junior dos Santos, chases his first win in more than three years TONIGHT (Fri., May 20, 2022) when he headlines Eagle FC 47 opposite fellow Octagon veteran, Yorgan De Castro.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE coverage of tonight’s main card on FLXCast. The undercard broadcast begins at 6 p.m. ET, with the main card likely to kick off closer to 9-10 p.m. ET.

The co-feature sees former Bellator Middleweight champion-turned UFC Welterweight contender, Hector Lombard, move up to 205 pounds to face former American Top Team teammate, Thiago Silva. The main card will also see Contender Series graduate, Maki Pitolo, take on Doug Usher, LFA veteran Gabriel Checco welcome The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner Andrew Sanchez to the Eagle FC cage, and Akhmed Aliev open the show in a rescheduled clash with Darrell Horcher.

EFC 47 Quick Results:

Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan de Castro

Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Islam Mamedov vs. Zach Zane

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Alexandre Almeida vs. Roosevelt Roberts — Roberts def. Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Paulo Silva vs. Sean Soriano — Silva def. Soriano by split decision (28-29, 29-28 x2)

Adi Alic vs. Shawn Bunch — Alic def. Bunch by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Dennis Hughes Jr. vs. Dylan Mantello — Mantello def. Hughes by TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at 5:00 of Round Two

EFC 47 Round-by-Round Coverage:

265 lbs.: Junior dos Santos vs. Yorgan de Castro

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Hector Lombard vs. Thiago Silva

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Maki Pitolo vs. Doug Usher

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

205 lbs.: Gabriel Checco vs. Andrew Sanchez

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Akhmed Aliev vs. Darrell Horcher

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

For more on Eagle FC’s stateside return this week in Miami click here.