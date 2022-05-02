Photo surfaces of Colby Covington post-alleged Jorge Masvidal assault

Colby Covington’s damage from the alleged Jorge Masvidal incident outside the Papi Steakhouse has finally been revealed.

TMZ Sports shared an image on Monday (May 2, 2022) of the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) interim Welterweight titleholder from the night of his alleged sucker punching.

Covington and Masvidal’s heated blood feud was expected to come to its end the night of UFC 272 when they met in the evening’s main event. After years of friendship and training together at American Top Team (ATT) in Florida, Covington defeated “Gamebred” via unanimous decision (watch highlights). The loss extended Masvidal’s losing streak to three straight after back-to-back title fight shortcomings against the champion, Kamaru Usman.

Immediately following the defeat, Masvidal was visibly frustrated when speaking to the media. Noting he needs to improve his wrestling abilities, the former street fighter took his frustration to the streets when allegedly attacking Covington, and as a result, chipped “Chaos’” tooth. Covington has recently claimed he’s suffered brain damage in addition to the damage to his tooth and wristwatch. Masvidal is pleading not guilty to his aggravated battery and criminal mischief charges.

Despite the current situation surrounding Masvidal, the Welterweight contender hasn’t kept himself out of the spotlight as he recently made a guest appearance alongside the current Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis.

As for Covington, he remains near the title but in a weird spot also having two relatively recent defeats to Usman. With surging undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev continuing his ascent, a matchup between the two seems like a logical next step and one that UFC President Dana White.