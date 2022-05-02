Pic: UFC 275 poster drops for ‘Teixeira vs Prochazka’ and everyone hates it

Your #UFC275 poster has arrived [ Sun. Jun 12 | Tickets on sale NOW https://t.co/YI16lzueLr | #UFCSingapore | @VisitSingapore ] pic.twitter.com/se5oDhnV6x

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is bringing a championship doubleheader to the upcoming UFC 275 pay-per-view (PPV) event, held live in person on Sun., June 12, 2022 at Singapore Indoor Stadium while also airing live on Sat. night (June 11) in the United States as a result of the discrepancy in time zones. The promotion recently released its official UFC 275 fight poster over the weekend and not surprisingly, everyone hates it. Probably because Twitter sucks and only exists for people to shit on everything (and everyone).

Some of the comments include:

-Did a 12 year old make this?

-With so many talented artists in this community, the best we get are these low effort combinations of renders, letters and plain colors. You can afford it, guys. While you’re at it, pay your fighters more too.

-Top 5 Worst Posters I’ve Ever Seen In Boxing or MMA.

-Someone got excited playing with clip art.

-Multiple people need to lose jobs for this.

Perhaps the graphics team can read them aloud?

UFC 275 will be headlined by the light heavyweight title fight pitting reigning division champion Glover Teixeira opposite 205-pound smashing machine Jiri Prochazka. Elsewhere on the card, defending flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko puts her 125-pound strap on the line against surging Brazilian bruiser Talia Santos. In addition, former strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk run it back after previously staging one of the most insane female fights in the history of combat sports.

