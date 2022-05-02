Darren Till vs Jack Hermansson on tap for UFC London card in July

Sorry Mr. Buckley, maybe next time.

Former welterweight title challenger Darren Till will continue his MMA career at 185 pounds, taking on longtime contender Jack Hermansson as part of the upcoming UFC London fight card on July 23, expected to be held at O2 Arena on ESPN and ESPN+.

That’s according to MMANytt.com.

Till (18-4-1) was hoping to reinvent himself in the middleweight division but stands at just 1-2 and is coming off back-to-back losses to Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson. In fact, the 29 year-old “Gorilla” has now dropped four of his last five and needs a victory in the worst way possible.

Hermansson, 33, fell to 22-7 after dropping a decision loss to middleweight “Tarzan” Sean Strickland at the UFC Vegas 47 event back in February. The hot-and-cold “Joker” is just 2-3 over his last five and dropped to No. 7 in the official rankings, one spot ahead of the No. 8-ranked Till.

UFC London is expected to be headlined by the heavyweight collision pitting hometown hero Tom Aspinall against wrestling stalwart Curtis Blaydes. Elsewhere on the card, Alexander Gustafsson returns to light heavyweight to battle Nikita Krylov, while Charles Johnson and Muhammad Mokaev hook ‘em up at 125 pounds.

Stay tuned for more UFC London fight card announcements in the coming weeks.