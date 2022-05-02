Countdown to UFC 274 video for ‘Oliveira vs. Gaethje’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. night (May 7, 2022) for the “Oliveira vs. Gaethje” championship doubleheader inside Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz., headlined by the lightweight title fight pitting current champion Charles Oliveira opposite long-time division contender, Justin Gaethje.

Elsewhere on the card, reigning strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas looks to avenge her loss to former 115-pound champion Carla Esparza. In addition, all-action lightweight fighters Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson collide in what should be an easy lock for “Fight of the Night.”

To help get fans pumped for the this weekend’s mixed martial arts (MMA) extravaganza in “The Copper State,” the promotion recently released its “Countdown” video special for “Oliveira vs. Gaethje,” taking a closer look at all three high-profile contests. Check out that video embedded above then get a look at the finalized UFC 274 fight card and PPV lineup right here.