Melvin Manhoef scratched, Alex Polizzi steps in to fight Yoel Romero at Bellator 280

Bellator 280, set to go down this Fri. night (May 6, 2022) in Paris, France, recently lost its light heavyweight main event. According to the promotion, Melvin Manhoef has bowed out of his showcase fight against former UFC title challenger Yoel Romero as a result of an injury.

Stepping in to take his place is Alex Polizzi, winner of three straight and four of five overall inside the Bellator cage. Polizzi — ranked No. 7 in the division — was last seen defeating Jose Augusto Azevedo Barros at Bellator 276.

As for Romero, he will attempt to snap his four-fight losing streak and also get his first win with the Viacom-owned promotion after falling short againt Phil Davis in his debut at Belaltor 266. “Soldier of God” hasn’t tasted victory since knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 221 back in 2018.

Bellator 280 will feature a heavyweight championship rematch between division kingpin Ryan Bader and fellow Octagon export Cheick Kongo. Their first fight in 2019 was ruled a “No Contest” as a result of an inadvertent eye poke. Also on the card, UFC veterans collide when Lorenz Larkin returns to battle Kyle Stewart in a middleweight affair.

