Latest UFC Austin fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Kattar vs Emmett’ on June 18

Event: UFC Austin: “Kattar vs. Emmett”

Date: Sat., June 18, 2022

Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET Prelims | 7 p.m. ET Main Card)

UFC Austin Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Josh Emmett

UFC Austin Main Card On ESPN/ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

155 lbs.: Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon

170 lbs.: Kevin Holland vs. Tim Means

185 lbs.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev

155 lbs.: Damir Ismagulov vs. Guram Kutateladze

185 lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

UFC Austin Preliminary Card On ESPN2/ESPN+ (4 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Kyle Daukaus vs. Roman Dolidze

185 lbs.: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

125 lbs.: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Natalia Silva

170 lbs.: Court McGee vs. Jeremiah Wells

135 lbs.: Tony Kelley vs. Adrian Yanez

145 lbs.: Danny Chavez vs. Ricardo Ramos

115 lbs.: Gloria de Paula vs. Maria Oliveira

135 lbs.: Cody Stamann vs. Eddie Wineland

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

