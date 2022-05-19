Live: Eagle FC 47 weigh in video results | Dos Santos vs De Castro

Eagle FC 47 early weigh ins are already in the books but the promotion will trot the fighters back out for the ceremonial festivities at 4 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. The “Dos Santos vs. De Castro” MMA event takes place tomorrow night (Fri., May 20, 2022) on the FLX digital network in Miami, Florida.

Complete Eagle FC 47 weigh-in text results listed below:

Eagle FC 47 Main Event On FLX:

Junior Dos Santos (245.6) vs. Yorgan De Castro (264.2)

Eagle FC 47 Main Card On FLX:

Thiago Silva (206) vs. Hector Lombard (203.8)

Maki Pitolo (187.4)* vs. Doug Usher (189)*

Gabriel Checco (205.6) vs. Andrew Sanchez (204.6)

Akhmed Aliev (155.8) vs. Darrell Horcher (156)

Eagle FC 47 Preliminary Card On FLX:

Islam Mamedov (165) vs. Zach Zane (165.2)

Ronny Markes (205.6) vs. Reggie Pena (205)

Alexandre Almeida (158.4)* vs. Roosevelt Roberts (155.2)

Paulo Silva (156.6)* vs. Sean Soriano (155.2)

Adi Alic (135.4) vs. Shawn Bunch (136)

Dennis Hughes (154.6) vs. Dylan Mantello (155.8)

*Missed weight

Eagle FC 47 will be headlined by the heavyweight showdown between ex-UFC sluggers Junior dos Santos and Yorgan De Castro. Elsewhere on the card, Thiago Silva makes his light heavyweight return opposite well-traveled MMA veteran Hector Lombard.

For more on Eagle FC’s stateside return this week in Miami click here.