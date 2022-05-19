UFC Paris official for Sept. 3, here’s when (and how) to buy tickets

First Time Ever!! The Octagon lands at #UFCParis on Sept 3! Register now for early access to tickets ⤵️ ️ https://t.co/IFdZXeHldm pic.twitter.com/Q21KS3FDQn

Two years (and two Bellator shows) after MMA became legal in France, UFC will finally make its combat sports debut in Paris for a special “Fight Night” event at Accor Arena on Sept. 3. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 24; however, a special presale (sign up here) will give select fans early access to seats on June 23.

No bouts have been signed for the UFC Paris card but early reports have Ciryl Gane battling fellow heavyweight hurter Tai Tuivasa in the five-round main event. In addition, top middleweight contenders Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori are in talks to collide on Sept. 3, pending approval from the promotion.

“I’m so excited to hold our first event in Paris this September,” UFC President Dana White told ESPN. “It will be an unbelievable night of fights and an epic historic event for the athletes and fans.”

Expect fight announcements to start trickling in over the next few weeks.