Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez joins PFL board as promotion announces ‘new PPV super fight division’

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the completion of a $30 million Series E equity round to fund global expansion and launch the promotion’s new pay-per-view (PPV) “Super Fight” division. That includes financing from baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, who also joined the PFL Board of Directors.

“I love the global reach of MMA,” Rodriguez said in today’s release. “The PFL continues to build and innovate for fans, media, and fighters and there is massive demand in the marketplace.”

Details of the promotion’s “Super Fight” division have yet to be revealed.

“With this new capital, PFL is open for business to sign the biggest MMA star fighters in the world to our new PPV Super Fight Division,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray, “Just as we changed the game with our league season format, we will now disrupt the long-overdue pay-per-view business for the benefit of fighters by partnering to make them major participants in the revenue of their own fights.”

PFL continues its 2022 season on June 17 at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, where Clay Collard battles Alex Martinez in lightweight action. Elsewhere on the card, Antonio Carlos Junior and Bruce Souto collide at light heavyweight while Myles Price and Jeremy Stephens hook ‘em up at 155 pounds.

For more PFL news and notes click here.