ONE 157 preview (Pt. 2)

ONE 157 is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday and the card consists primarily of Muay Thai and submission grappling bouts. There are only four MMA bouts on the 16 fight card.

Kickboxing: Rade Opacic vs. Guto Inocente (Heavyweight)

Rade Opacic has clearly established himself as the best heavyweight kickboxer on the roster. The heavy handed Serbian comes forwards and throws heavy punches and kicks, he has stopped his last three opponents in the second round.

Muay Thai: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves (Flyweight Grand Prix 1/4 Final)

Jonathan Haggerty is on a three fight win streak after his last loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon. He will be looking to use his explosive power and dangerous elbows against the young Brazilian

Waltert Goncalves has a tricky style to come up against, using fast footwork to move in and out and effortlessly switching between orthodox and southpaw. His movement gave Rodtang problems and he will be looking to use the same tactics here.

Marcus Buchecha vs. Hugo Cunha (Heavyweight)

Marcus Buchecha (2-0) is a decorated grappler who has made an undefeated start to his MMA career. He has had no issues getting opponents down and once that happens the Brazilian tends to submit them quickly.

Hugo Cunha (6-1) also holds a BJJ black belt but he was also on the Brazilian national wrestling team and is more experienced in MMA terms. Stamina seems to be an issue and he did not look impressive on his ONE Championship debut.

Submission Grappling: Shinya Aoki vs. Kade Ruotolo (Lightweight)

Shinya Aoki is regarded as one of the best grapplers in MMA history. He holds black belts in BJJ and Judo but has been more focused on MMA throughout his career.

Kade Ruotolo competed in submission grappling 14 times last year, winning 12 of them. The teenager only earned his BJJ black belt in December so this pits the recent experience of the Hawaiian against the decades of experience the Japanese veteran has.

Submission Grappling: Garry Tonon vs. Tye Ruotolo (Lightweight)

Garry Tonon was a multiple time no gi grappling world champion before transitioning to MMA. So this isn’t exactly a step into the unknown but Tye Ruotolo has been competing in submission grappling tournaments every other month.

The Hawaiian earned his BJJ black belt last December but competes every other month and has a very good record against purple belts and brown belts. He has only competed once since earning his black belt and won by submission.

Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Jacob Smith (Flyweight Grand Prix 1/4 Final)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon comes into this contest as a strong favourite. He has an aggressive, walk forwards fighter who will apply non stop pressure and look to finish fights.

Jacob Smith is coming to prove a point and pull off what would be one of the biggest upsets in the sport. He is guaranteed to take the fight to Rodtang which could make for some entertaining exchanges.

Muay Thai: Prajanchay PKSaenchaigym vs. Joseph Lasiri (For strawweight title)

Prajanchay PKSaenchaigym has very fast kicks and teeps and has transitioned seamlessly between professional boxing and Muay Thai in recent years. He is also extremely elusive and should have too much for Joseph Lasiri.

Joseph Lasiri never fought at the top level in Thailand and lost his first four ONE Championship fights. He is coming off an impressive win over Asahi Shinagawa but looks to be outmatched here.

Muay Thai: Petchmorakot Petchyindee (c) vs. Jimmy Vienot (For featherweight title)

Petchmorakot Petchyindee has a reputation for being a clinch hand knee fighter but ONE Championship rules make it difficult for fighters with that style. He had adjusted well and has also embarked upon a successful boxing career.

Jimmy Vienot makes his ONE Championship debut but is a former Lumpinee middleweight champion. He is an experienced southpaw with a solid left kick.

The entire ONE 157 fight card will be available to view free in some territories using the newly launched app which you can download here.

www.twitter.com/jamesgoyder