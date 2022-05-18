Staredowns! Watch Eagle FC 47 face offs featuring Junior dos Santos vs Yorgan de Castro

Eagle FC 47 takes place this Fri. night (May 20) on the FLX digital network from Miami, and to help get fans (and media) amped for the upcoming “Dos Santos vs. De Castro” fight card, the promotion held a special pre-fight media day in “The Sunshine State,” which ended with a handful of staredowns between some of the top names on the card.

Including event headliners Junior dos Santos and Yorgan de Castro.

YOUR MAIN EVENT



@junior_cigano vs @DecastroYorgan #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | THIS FRIDAY May 20 | 6P ET | Watch Eagle FC LIVE and FREE. Sign up today at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/cayU6hMpag — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 18, 2022

“I’m very excited about it, about this comeback,” Dos Santos told MMA Underground. “Like one year ago or something, I was going through a very special moment, let’s say, and then I was evaluating – evaluating everything in my life and if I would really decide to keep going on my career, to keep fighting, you know? But as soon as I went back to the gym and I went back on training, on living that type of environment, which I love it, you know? I decided, ‘Oh man, I’ve got to keep doing this.’”

Fellow UFC exports Thiago Silva and Hector Lombard co-headline the card in light heavyweight action.

YOUR CO-MAIN EVENT



@HectorLombard vs Thiago Silva #EagleFC47: Dos Santos vs. De Castro | THIS FRIDAY May 20 | 6P ET | Watch Eagle FC LIVE and FREE. Sign up today at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/f9r9Esa1n3 — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) May 18, 2022

“I have respect for Thiago, and as a matter of fact, he was the only guy that back in the day, we used to train each other, and we used to spar super hard in training,” Lombard told MMA Underground. “Super hard, so it’s going to be a good fight because I know, like, back in the day we used to kill each other, so why not do it now for money?”

