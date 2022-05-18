Anthony Smith has a problem with Jan Blachowicz title shot — ‘He got kind of smoked’

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz recently told the combat sports media that he was the “obvious” No. 1 contender for the 205-pound title, thanks to a UFC Vegas 54 victory over fellow division contender Aleksandar Rakic last weekend in “Sin City.”

Those comments didn’t sit well with No. 5-ranked Anthony Smith.

“If Rakic won that fight, I don’t really have much to say. It doesn’t leave me in a position to really politic my way into a title fight very well, even with a win over (Magomed) Ankalaev,” Smith told Michael Bisping (transcribed by MMA Junkie). “Because he has a straight-up win over me. I would have to sit back, shut up and wait my turn. But with Jan, his title fight (with Teixeira) wasn’t super competitive, he didn’t defend verse any light heavyweight. I’m not going to discredit the win over (Israel) Adesanya at all. It’s a fantastic win. But it’s over a middleweight. He didn’t defend it against any 205ers. And he got kind of smoked. Credit to him, big fan of the guy, but it wasn’t competitive in that fight at all.”

Smith (36-16) is the winner of three straight, including last September’s submission victory over Ryan Spann. Defeating No. 4-ranked Magomed Ankalaev could push “Lionheart” past Blachowicz in the 205-pound title chase, depending on what happens when Glover Teixeira makes his first title defense against light heavyweight striker Jiri Prochazka in June.

Smith, like Blachowicz, suffered a lopsided loss to Teixeira.

“I think that the winner of my fight with Ankalaev, I think has a better resume recently, moving into a title fight with the winner of Jiri and Glover,” Smith continued. “That’s my opinion. I’m obviously biased. I just felt like we were just getting written off a little bit like that fight’s not even happening. Like there’s no other option other than Jan Blachowicz. And that’s not the case. I think Ankalaev and I are going to have a lot to say about that.”

We’ll find out on July 30 in Texas.