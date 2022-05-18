Forbes highest-paid athletes 2022: Conor McGregor loses top spot, booted from Top 10

Conor McGregor is no longer the highest-paid athlete in sports.

In fact, the former UFC lightweight champion, who once held gold at 145 pounds, did not even make Forbes’ Top 10 list for 2022. Probably because the pub-building, boat-buying “Notorious” didn’t have this major windfall to boost his bottom line.

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi claimed the No. 1 spot this year with $130 million in pre-tax gross earnings over the last 12 months, generating $75 million in salary plus another $55 million from endorsements and outside deals.

Here’s the Top 10 for 2022:

1. Lionel Messi: $130 Million (On-Field: $75 Million | Off-Field: $55 Million)

2. LeBron James: $121.2 Million (On-Field: $41.2 Million | Off-Field: $80 Million)

3. Cristiano Ronaldo: $115 Million (On-Field: $60 Million | Off-Field: $55 Million)

4. Neymar: $95 Million (On-Field: $70 Million | Off-Field: $25 Million)

5. Stephen Curry: $92.8 Million (On-Field: $45.8 Million | Off-Field: $47 Million)

6. Kevin Durant: $92.1 Million On-Field: ($42.1 Million | Off-Field: $50 Million)

7. Roger Federer: $90.7 Million (On-Field: $0.7 Million | Off-Field: $90 Million)

8. Canelo Alvarez: $90 Million On-Field: ($85 Million | Off-Field: $5 Million)

9. Tom Brady: $83.9 Million On-Field: ($31.9 Million | Off-Field: $52 Million)

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo: $80.9 Million On-Field: ($39.9 Million | Off-Field: $41 Million)

McGregor placed 35th with $43 million.

The power-punching Irishman is unlikely to make up much ground in next year’s list, thanks in part to the broken leg suffered at UFC 264 last July. McGregor, who turns 34 this summer, is not expected to make his Octagon return until early 2023.