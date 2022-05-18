 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Michael Chandler ‘frontrunner’ for McGregor fight, targets Croke Park showdown

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
MMA: MAY 07 UFC 274 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

After scoring a blistering front kick knockout win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, one thing is certain: Michael Chandler has options. The former Bellator kingpin lined himself up for nothing but major scraps in his post-fight interview, calling for a title shot or Conor McGregor. Since then, Chandler has also managed to get his name in the discussion for potential July showdowns vs. men like Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

Recently, Chandler explained that injuries to his shin and finger will likely cancel or at least delay the latter options. Instead, he’s back to targeting McGregor, who did acknowledge Chandler and express a willingness to fight him after UFC 274. As such, Chandler feels like he’s one of the most likely foes for McGregor’s return to action.

“I feel like I’m the frontrunner right now, I could be the frontrunner. I’m exciting, I got the hype, I got the people behind me, I got the knockouts, I got the hillbilly fights with Gaethje, I got the callout,” Chandler said on Bussin’ With The Boys (via Cole Shelton). “People can see me on the mic and they know there’s going to be some verbal jiu-jitsu going on there on the microphones, me and him going back at it, respectively, of course, on my side at least … I think I’m on the cusp of being the guy who’s in the conversation with Conor and very few people get in the conversation with Conor. There you have to take it a little more seriously or put a little bit more weight in that. I still think I beat Conor, I’m fighting next for the title anyway. Nothing is guaranteed, this sport moves quickly. Who knows.”

As an added selling point, Chandler also explained that he’d be willing to fight McGregor in Ireland. Specifically, he mentions Croke Park, the stadium that seats 80,000 and was promised to McGregor way back in 2015 were he to defeat Jose Aldo.

“I think it’s called Croke Park or something, there is a big stadium out there, that they have talked about doing, Croke Park or something like that. That would be awesome too, I would love to go into enemy territory,” Chandler concluded.

Insomnia

What are the odds Khamzat Chimaev finds himself in an interim title fight before Kamaru Usman is ready to return?

A new beef (potentially) emerges:

UFC is going to have to start strip searching fans if they really want to be serious about this stupid flag ban.

I think I speak for everyone when I say this better be a wrestling match that is promised, not an awkward kickboxing battle from too far away.

This Colby Covington commercial for whatever Bang’s latest energy drink is ... It’s not good! In fact, it’s real bad.

Give Paulo Costa a pound, and he’ll take an entire division.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I started watching the clip, had enough time to think that Seliverstov has a weird stance, then he immediately dropped the hammer.

Karate Combat dudes really be spinning.

Anyone who can mix up the target and delivery of a Southpaw cross like this is dangerous.

Random Land

Be cautious before attempting Mortal Kombat kicks on unknown terrain.

Midnight Music: This talky, folky track on my Discovery Weekly playlist reminded me of “Alice’s Restaurant.”

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

