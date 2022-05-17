Floyd Mayweather’s ‘Showcase in the Skies’ boxing event back on for May 21

Dubai will still get to see Floyd Mayweather in action after all.

Originally set to take place this past weekend (Sat., May 14, 2022), Mayweather’s Showcase in the Skies event — where the boxers will compete atop the Burj Al Arab helipad — was postponed after the death of United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A three-day suspension of work came as a result of the president's passing.

Mayweather took to Instagram Tuesday (May 17) to announce that the event was back on for this Saturday (May 21), where it will be broadcasted on FITE TV. Mayweather, 45, will be competing in his third consecutive exhibition boxing match when facing former sparring partner, Don Moore. The undefeated boxing legend (50-0) last fought to a no-decision against Logan Paul in June 2021 (watch highlights).

Also originally on tap for the card was former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight champion and mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Anderson Silva. However, despite the event’s rescheduling, MMA Fighting reports that it’s unknown at this time whether or not Silva will still compete in what would be his fifth career professional boxing match. Silva’s opponent if the match still ends up happening will be Bruno Machado.

Silva has boxed twice since his UFC departure in 2020, scoring a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (watch highlights) before knocking out fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz 82 seconds into their meeting (watch highlights).