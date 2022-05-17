Cain Velasquez attorney reveals ‘silver lining’ from doomed bail hearing — ‘He has a viable defense’

Cain Velasquez will remain behind bars.

The former UFC heavyweight champion was denied bail — again — by Judge Shelyna Brown during Monday’s hearing at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice in San Jose, Calif., part of an ongoing attempted murder case that is expected to resume with a plea hearing in June.

But Monday’s cloud was not without its silver lining.

“Obviously, I respectfully disagree,” attorney Mark Geragos told MMA Junkie after failing to secure bail. “I think the court has ruled on the facts of the law. However, if there is any kind of a silver lining, it’s that the court opined he has a viable defense. There is a degree of irony in that the accused pedophile and his presumed co-conspirators are out there trying to claim the mantle of victim. I’ll leave it at that. I always prefer having a client out, but Cain is strong. I look forward to vindicating him.”

Velasquez, 39, recently issued a statement for “the true victims of this case.”

Geragos argued that Velasquez may have been suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) after more than a decade of abuse in combat sports. While Brown downplayed its significance as it relates to bail, she did suggest potential brain injuries “might be a suitable defense” for trial.

We’ll find out later this year.

Velasquez is accused of chasing down a suspected child molester and opening fire, a public and messy act of vengeance that left one person injured. The part-time luchador is expected to plead Not Guilty when proceedings resume on June 10.