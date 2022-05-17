Sorry Charlie! Oliveira ‘very easy fight’ for ‘dominant’ Khabib

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, who lost his 155-pound title on the scale ahead of the UFC 274 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Phoenix, is threatening to replace Khabib Nurmagomedov as the most dominant 155-pound lightweight of the modern era.

“Do Bronx” (33-8, 1 NC) has won 11 straight with 10 finishes.

But top 155-pound contender Islam Makhachev doesn't believe Oliveira would stand much of a chance against Nurmagomedov, who retired from active competition after submitting perennial contender Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 back in late 2020.

“How you’re gonna beat him? Like he’s gonna give him submission or what?” Makhachev asked ESPN (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “This is like easy fight for Khabib because Khabib has the most dominant grappling on top. He’s gonna take him down and hold him there very easy. I think honestly this is a very easy fight for Khabib because stylistically, all his pressure is not gonna work against Khabib because Khabib pressures all his opponents, makes them tired, hold them there.”

Makhachev (22-1) is hoping his 10-fight win streak is enough to propel him into an upcoming title fight against Oliveira at one of the UFC PPV cards this summer, where a victory will likely silence any talk about “Do Bronx” defeating Nurmagomedov.

“We don’t have to say Khabib’s gonna beat Charles,” Makhachev continued. “I’m gonna beat Charles, and everybody is gonna understand. Honestly, I believe I can finish this guy, and I really want to finish him in the grappling, in his area, and I know I can do this.”

Makhachev is currently ranked two spots below Oliveira at No. 4.