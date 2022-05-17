Whoops! UFC fighter suspended after doctor ‘incorrectly prescribed’ steroids

UFC bantamweight Ashlee Evans-Smith has not competed since late 2020 and fans hoping for a “Rebel Girl” return later this year will be disappointed to learn the 34 year-old Californian will remain out of action until early 2023.

That’s because Evans-Smith recently tested positive for the anabolic steroid dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) during an out-of-competition drug test administered by United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Sounds like her doctor is to blame.

“During an investigation into the circumstances of the case, Evans-Smith provided evidence, including medical records, indicating that a physician incorrectly prescribed DHEA,” according to a statement from USADA. “As such, USADA determined that Evans-Smith’s degree of fault was diminished and that she should receive a reduced period of ineligibility. She also received a reduction for her Full and Complete Cooperation.”

Evans-Smith will be eligible to return on March 3, 2023.

The 6-5 “Rebel Girl,” who previously tested positive for hydrochlorizide after falling to Raquel Pennington at UFC 181 back in early 2015, is looking to rebound from consecutive losses to Andrea Lee (UFC on ESPN 18) and Norma Dumont (UFC on ESPN 1).