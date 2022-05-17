Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It may be time for Paddy to stop being so fatty. Per a report from FirstSportz, UFC is rumored to be targeting Paddy Pimblett vs. Ottman Azaitar for its return to London, England on July 23, 2022.

It hasn’t taken long for Pimblett to build a name for himself inside the Octagon. The brash finisher has charisma outside the cage and pair of first-round finishes inside it, which has helped him build a considerable fan base. At the first UFC London event, the crowd went absolutely nuts for “The Baddy,” but Pimblett has explained recently that he’s not interested in competing until he’s compensated for his stardom.

Perhaps that obstacle has been overcome?

Either way, Azaitar is a step up for the English prospect. The 32-year-old German is undefeated at 13-0 with a pair of first-round knockouts wins in the UFC, but he’s perhaps better known for his antics outside the cage. Azaitar was released for breaking UFC Fight Island security protocol, but he was ultimately forgiven and allowed another chance ... despite never explaining his side of the controversy.

The second UFC London event is shaping up to be a big deal. Headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, the night will also feature a Light Heavyweight clash between Paul Crag and Volkan Oezdemir, as well as the return of Molly McMann.

This seems like a bit of an odd match up for Drew Dober, but all of his fights are entertaining, so why complain?

Charles Oliveira learning new strategies via the internet.

I don't think it's a good idea. — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 16, 2022

Henry Cejudo is back online criticizing Conor McGregor’s pad work/looking for attention.

To much too much wind telegraphs what you’re doing which makes it not believable. Half punch the front hand to disguise the back hand. It’s not about the combination but how you hide everything with a big surprise. Sincerely the goat - humble Henry https://t.co/XCuc3c04QH — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 16, 2022

Firstly, I agree with the quote tweet. Second, I’ll expand upon the original prompt: name a fighter who lost two matches and/or a trilogy who you still think is the better of the two? I’ll go “Big Nog” over Frank Mir, though the easiest/least controversial option is Matt Hughes over Dennis Hallman.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is a better fighter than Rose Namajunas, despite the matchup itself being a rough one for her https://t.co/XKR6EpzocV — CarlaTwoTimes, P4P #1 (@P4Stan) May 15, 2022

Ashlee Evans-Smith is suspended until 2023 after a failed USADA test for DHEA.

UFC fighter Ashlee Evans-Smith has been suspended 14 months by USADA following a positive drug test for a steroid pic.twitter.com/GcpIYf6eXE — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) May 16, 2022

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler trading mild blows on Twitter:

Speaking of Michaels & chins. Congrats to Michael Johnson on his KO tonight. 1st KO since Sept. 17, 2016 - UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Johnson. Clean KO at 1:35 of the 1st rd in Hidalgo, TX. Michael earned a Performance of the Night Bonus. #chinhistory #ufcvegas54 @DustinPoirier https://t.co/jNhM5w8NNn — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) May 15, 2022

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A pretty perfect connection on the jab-overhand:

Brutal KO-3 victory for super middleweight Lee Ingelrest (4-0) over Endi Cehic (0-3) in Ghent, Belgium pic.twitter.com/wj3AfvrnNv — Tim Boxeo (@TimBoxeo) May 13, 2022

What a ridiculous and unique finish in Karate Combat! The sloping walls open up new possibilities.

What a finishing sequence from Turbo!! Ross Levine secures his middleweight title shot with style points!! #KarateCombat pic.twitter.com/cjWyVSooAQ — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) May 15, 2022

Nothing to add here: this is incredible.

We have a candidate for ringside photographer of the year! pic.twitter.com/PfJbtQYdyJ — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 15, 2022

