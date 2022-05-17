 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Midnight Mania! Paddy Pimblett vs. Ottman Azaitar rumored for UFC London

By Andrew Richardson
UFC Fight Night - The O2 Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It may be time for Paddy to stop being so fatty. Per a report from FirstSportz, UFC is rumored to be targeting Paddy Pimblett vs. Ottman Azaitar for its return to London, England on July 23, 2022.

It hasn’t taken long for Pimblett to build a name for himself inside the Octagon. The brash finisher has charisma outside the cage and pair of first-round finishes inside it, which has helped him build a considerable fan base. At the first UFC London event, the crowd went absolutely nuts for “The Baddy,” but Pimblett has explained recently that he’s not interested in competing until he’s compensated for his stardom.

Perhaps that obstacle has been overcome?

Either way, Azaitar is a step up for the English prospect. The 32-year-old German is undefeated at 13-0 with a pair of first-round knockouts wins in the UFC, but he’s perhaps better known for his antics outside the cage. Azaitar was released for breaking UFC Fight Island security protocol, but he was ultimately forgiven and allowed another chance ... despite never explaining his side of the controversy.

The second UFC London event is shaping up to be a big deal. Headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes, the night will also feature a Light Heavyweight clash between Paul Crag and Volkan Oezdemir, as well as the return of Molly McMann.

Insomnia

This seems like a bit of an odd match up for Drew Dober, but all of his fights are entertaining, so why complain?

Charles Oliveira learning new strategies via the internet.

Henry Cejudo is back online criticizing Conor McGregor’s pad work/looking for attention.

Firstly, I agree with the quote tweet. Second, I’ll expand upon the original prompt: name a fighter who lost two matches and/or a trilogy who you still think is the better of the two? I’ll go “Big Nog” over Frank Mir, though the easiest/least controversial option is Matt Hughes over Dennis Hallman.

Ashlee Evans-Smith is suspended until 2023 after a failed USADA test for DHEA.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler trading mild blows on Twitter:

Slips, rips, and KO clips

A pretty perfect connection on the jab-overhand:

What a ridiculous and unique finish in Karate Combat! The sloping walls open up new possibilities.

Nothing to add here: this is incredible.

Random Land

Like oil and water!

Midnight Music: Stoner rock, 1998

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

