MRI confirms Aleksandar Rakic tore ACL at UFC Vegas 54, will require surgery

It will be a while until we see Aleksandar Rakic back in action.

This past weekend (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54, top Light Heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic returned to the Octagon for the first time in 14 months for what was his biggest career bout yet. Tasked with the challenge of former champion Jan Blachowicz, Rakic began gaining momentum after a strong second round where he outwrestled his Polish foe.

Unfortunately for Rakic, his success ended there as just 71 seconds into round three, his right knee gave out in what appeared to be a ligament tear of sorts, resulting in a technical knockout victory for Blachowicz (watch highlights). Rakic underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) on Monday (May 16, 2022) and it has been determined that he did indeed suffer a torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), according to Ariel Helwani.

“Aleksandar Rakic tore the ACL in his right knee on Saturday night, an MRI confirmed today,” Helwani tweeted. “He is flying back home this evening. No surgery scheduled yet, but it will be needed. He has overcome 2 ACL tears in his left knee, and this is his first in his right.”

Since Saturday night, Rakic has already come out and revealed the injury was something he first noticed three weeks ago in camp. Upon his return to action in likely what will be around a year from now, “Rocket” hopes Blachowicz and UFC will grant him a rematch.

Before Rakic’s encounter with Blachowicz, he earned his biggest victories yet in the forms of former title challengers Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith (watch highlights). Directly before facing Santos, he suffered his first loss in the Octagon via a controversial split decision against another former title challenger, Volkan Oezdemir.

