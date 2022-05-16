Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan, suffers massive upset knockout loss at TrillerVerz 5 | Video

It wasn’t exactly an upset on the scale of Dmitri Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez, but Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan Holyfield, suffered a brutal knockout loss this past weekend (Sat., May 14, 2022) at the TrillerVerz 5 event inside Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Coming into his fight against Jurmain McDonald (7-5) with a perfect record (9-0), Holyfield was a whopping -10,000 betting favorite to win the fight. But, in the second round of the Light Middleweight bout, things took a turn for the worse for Holyfield after McDonald unleashed a crushing right hand that dropped him flat on his face. With Holyfield unable to stand after an initial eight count, the referee waived off the bout.

Here is another angle of the massive shot:

Naturally, Holyfield wasn’t too pleased with the stoppage, but it was a good call on the side of the official. Prior to the loss, Holyfield had picked up six knockout wins in his young professional career. At 24 years of age, this setback will only serve as a learning tool for the promising prospect.

Meanwhile, Evander Holyfield dusted off his gloves and returned to action to face off against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, in Sept. 2021. In the end, it was a lopsided win for “The Phenom,” who stopped the boxing legend via strikes in the first round (see it here).