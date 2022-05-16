UFC Vegas 55 free fight! Holly Holm and Irene Aldana battle in Abu Dhabi | Video

After an extended break away from action, Holly Holm will return this Saturday night (May 21, 2022) to battle Ketlen Vieira in the main event of UFC Vegas 55 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Before then, let’s take a trip down Memory Lane to the last time “The Preacher’s Daughter” stepped foot inside the Octagon against Irene Aldana. The talented ladies faced off in the main event of a special “Fight Night” event on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi in Oct. 2020.

For five rounds, the two strikers went toe-to-toe, taking and delivering hard shots throughout. While Holm was the obvious favorite in a striking battle because of her championship boxing experience, Aldana didn’t back down an inch and took the former women’s Bantamweight champion the distance.

In the end, Holm walked away with the unanimous decision win, her second in a row. Now, she will attempt to pick up her first three-fight win streak in seven years in order to get back to another championship fight. Vieira, meanwhile, has championship aspirations of her own and is looking to build off the momentum following her huge win over Miesha Tate.

UFC Vegas 55 will also feature a Welterweight fight between Michel Pereira and Santiago Ponzinibbio, while Featherweight contenders Chase Hopper and Felipe Colares collide in main card action.

