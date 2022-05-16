James Gallagher to face Brett Johns at Bellator Dublin on Sept. 23

James Gallagher was forced to bow out of the $1 million Bantamweight Grand Prix, but “Strabanimal” will return to action later this year. According to MMA Fighting, Gallagher will face Brett Johns at the upcoming Bellator event in Dublin, Ireland, which is scheduled to go down on Sept. 23, 2022.

After winning four straight fights following his loss to Ricky Bandejas, Gallagher suffered his second defeat ever at the hands of Patchy Mix at Bellator 270 back in Nov. 2020. Now, the scrappy Irishman will look to start another win streak when he battles Johns, who is coming off a big technical knockout win over Khurshed Kakhorov at Bellator 275 earlier this year.

Bellator Dublin will feature a Lightweight bout between Peter Queally and long-time veteran, Benson Henderson, who opted to stay in the game after he snapped his four-fight losing streak by defeating Islam Mamedov at Bellator 273. Queally, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after losing to Patricky Pitbull in a 155-pound title fight in Nov. 2021.

Also on the card, Yoel Romero will face off against Melvin Manhoef in a Light Heavyweight fight that was supposed to take place at Bellator 281, though it was ultimately scrapped after Manhoef suffered a hand injury fighting off three thugs trying to break into his house (details here).

