While Conor McGregor has made more money off cage fighting than any other athlete in the history of the sport, that amount is still chump change next to the hundreds of millions he pulled in off his Proper 12 whiskey brand.

So it should be no surprise that McGregor is looking into making more big moves in the alcohol industry. Still in development: his plan to bring his Black Forge Irish Stout from his Crumlin Inn to stores around the world. And possibly down the road: a mass produced cocktail.

McGregor discussed the idea in a new Facebook post.

“Cocktails are very interesting to me,” he wrote. “For the boost that good cocktails give to the on-premise industry it is surprising to me that it has yet to be formulated to off-premise also. There is a real market for off-premise cocktails, mixed to tasty perfection. Otherwise where do you get them from? Unless you are fully out and even at that a lot of cocktails are not to the level they should be, even when out. You’d have to be in a top spot or by chance have a boat floating by that specializes in them.”

“Odds are low you are getting a good cocktail,” he continued. “Unless you are out and namely out at the Black Forge Inn, we do the best cocktails in Ireland bar none. Lie to yourself if you want, you can’t, no place on the island does nicer.”

“I am in the early stages of formulating my world renowned Black Forge Inn cocktails in neat, handy, and slick to use packaging, mixed to absolute identical perfection by our master mixologists and voila! You have the best cocktails in the world at the ready, whenever, and wherever you need. Efficient and delicious. My two favorites!”

Don’t expect to see this come together any time soon, though.

“Early days, though,” McGregor finished. “I’m just chilling, I’ve a billion things on.”

The global whiskey market is currently valued at $80 billion a year. The stout market isn’t anywhere near as big but still sits at $11 billion. The global cocktail market is tiny in comparison, pulling just $800 million. But it is expected to double in size over the next five years.