Jermell Charlo and Brian Castano went to war for the second time on Saturday night at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson California. While their first entertaining fight ended in an unsatisfying split draw decision, this time it was Charlo who had his hand raised after knocking Castano down twice in the 10th round, forcing the referee to wave the fight off.

Adding Castano’s WBO title to his WBC, WBA, and IBF titles, Charlo now holds all four major belts at 154 pounds, making him the first unified champion of the junior middleweight division.

The story of the Fight of the Year candidate saw Castano push forward aggressively while Charlo used jabs on the outside and counters up close. Firefights broke out across several rounds, and the action went back and forth across early rounds with both men landing clean and hard. But it was Charlo who started taking over later in the fight, earning the nod in rounds 7, 8, and 9 on all three judges’ scorecards.

The official scorecards from the Jermell Charlo vs Bryan Castano 2 fight. pic.twitter.com/dXA6i7PxvD — MMA mania (@mmamania) May 15, 2022

Of course, it didn’t end up going to the judges. In the tenth round Jermell Charlo landed a left hook to the head that dropped Castano and left him dazed. A flurry from Charlo that ended with a nasty body shot put Castano down for good, ending the fight.

Take a look at highlights of the action from across the fight below:

WHAT A ROUND!



Who said sequels aren't better then the originals #CharloCastano2 pic.twitter.com/uA3t3Nf7NC — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 15, 2022

HISTORY MADE FOR @TwinCharlo



Charlo stops Castano in RD 10 to become the first ever 154-lb undisputed champ in the 4-belt era. #CharloCastano2 pic.twitter.com/Fy81yrXTBp — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 15, 2022

Here’s another look at the hook to the body that put Brian Castano down for good:

Following the fight, Jermell Charlo teased a move up to 160 to unify those belts as well. One slight issue there: Jermell’s twin brother Jermall Charlo currently holds the WBC middleweight title.