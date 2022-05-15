Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight talents Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic went to war tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) in the main event of UFC Vegas 54 inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Blachowicz entered his latest main event slot with his back to the wall. Coming off a championship loss at 39 years of age, the Polish striker had to rebound here if he was to rejoin the title hunt. On the flip side, Rakic is one of his division’s best up-and-comers, a well-rounded physical talent who might just be a future champ.

After a competitive pair of rounds, Rakic took a bad step and injured his knee, ending the contest early. Follow along below for live updates and highlight clips:

Round One

The two trade kicks to begin the fight. Blachowicz is attacking with big swings early. Both men are ripping the calf pretty hard. Blachowicz’s eye was bleeding pretty badly just a minute into the fight. The former champ scores with a nice overhand over the top. Blachowicz checks a kick and fires back. Blachowicz put together a combination and stunned his opponent, prompting a takedown attempt. Another Rakic takedown is stuff, and both men land on the break. Both men are feeling it after the first five minutes. 10-9 Blachowicz

Round Two

Rakic goes after the calf immediately in the second before picking up a single leg and tripping Blachowicz to the floor. Blachowicz threw up a triangle, but Rakic is able to slip out and maintain top position. From within the guard, Rakic lands short elbows and racked up control time. Blachowicz eventually scoots over towards the fence, but he remains stuck in bottom position. Blachowicz finally stands as the bell sounds. 10-9 Rakic

Round Three

The pair traded calf kicks before Blachowicz landed a good combination. A Rakic jab knocked out Blachowicz’s mouthpiece. Out of nowhere, Rakic took an off-step and blew out his knee. He fell to the ground, and the fight was over!





Result: Jan Blachowicz defeats Aleksandar Rakic via third-round TKO (injury)

