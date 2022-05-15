Ion Cutelaba and Ryan Spann squared off in a Light Heavyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The bout began with a heavy exchange of jabs. Spann cracked his opponent over the top with a counter right moments later. Spann wobbled his opponent with a long 1-1-2, prompting a big takedown from Cutelaba. The Moldovan fighter briefly took mount before settling into guard. Spann popped up but was taken right back down. Spann kicked Cutelaba off, charged, and was taken right back down ... again! Yet again, Spann stood quickly, and this time he snatched up the neck when Cutelaba tried to wrestle again. Cutelaba was stuck and tried to fall to his back, but Spann held on tight and forced the finish in an instant.

Spann looked great tonight! His stand up was powerful and dangerous, and though he was taken down a few times, Spann really made it difficult for Cutelaba to get any offense going. Then, he pulled off a sweet guillotine choke to return to the win column.

Good stuff!

Result: Ryan Spann defeats Ion Cutelaba via first-round guillotine choke

