UFC Vegas 54, which took place earlier tonight (Sat., May 14, 2022) live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, is officially in the books. Fight fans can now check out the live post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and rising contender Aleksandar Rakic, a co-headliner pitting Ryan Spann against fellow 205-pound finisher Ion Cutelaba, and an intriguing women’s flyweight bout between top contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas, there is a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at 1:15 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

