Jan Blachowicz got back into the win column last night (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the former UFC light heavyweight champion outlasted Aleksandar Rakic after “Rocket” blew his knee out in their main event clash (highlights HERE).

In addition to the light heavyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 54 produced a long list of memorable clashes, highlight-reel finishes, and back-and-forth affairs. Check them out below and let us know which one stood out the most.

Middleweight prospect Andre Petroski pushed his UFC record to 3-0 with an upset submission finish over Nate Diaz teammate Nick Maximov (see it HERE)

Michael Johnson returned to the lightweight win column after claiming his first knockout win in six years over Alan Patrick (highlights HERE)

Lightweight upstart Manuel Torres scored an impressive TKO finish over Frank Camacho in the very first round

Davey Grant once again produced a sick knockout finish when he stopped Louis Smolka with a third-round flurry (watch HERE)

Women’s flyweight contenders Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas went to war in a three-round affair, but it was “Blonde Fighter” who came out on top

Light heavyweight contender Ryan Spann delivered a definitive first-round submission finish over the battle-tested Ion Cutelaba in the co-main event (watch HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 54 bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Performance of the Night: Ryan Spann

Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres

