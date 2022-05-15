Ryan Spann earned one of the biggest victories of his career last night (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Superman” stopped light heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba via first-round submission (guillotine choke).

Spann seemed to land early from range which prompted Cutelaba to get inside and make things dirty. After landing a brief takedown “Hulk” pressed the action inside again. That presented Spann with the chance to lock in a tight guillotine choke. Cutelaba spun around and fell to the canvas before quickly tapping on Spann’s leg. It was quite impressive and a great way to end the co-main event.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Spann, 30, was coming off a disappointing submission loss to Anthony Smith back in Sept. 2021 so he needed a win in this one to stay afloat in the light heavyweight rankings. We’ve seen Cutelaba submitted inside of the Octagon before, but Spann looked to be on another level tonight. He looked more patient with his hands and knew exactly where to be when it mattered most.

