 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Submission! Watch Ryan Spann choke out Ion Cutelaba in UFC Vegas 54’s co-main event

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Ryan Spann earned one of the biggest victories of his career last night (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Superman” stopped light heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba via first-round submission (guillotine choke).

LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 54 On ESPN+

Top Light Heavyweight Contenders Collide! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., May 14, 2022, with a meaningful Light Heavyweight contenders’ battle that will see former champion and current No. 1-ranked Jan Blachowicz take on surging No. 3-seeded Aleksandar Rakic. In UFC Vegas 54’s co-main event, No. 13-ranked Light Heavyweight, Ryan Spann, battles dangerous striker Ion Cutelaba.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Spann seemed to land early from range which prompted Cutelaba to get inside and make things dirty. After landing a brief takedown “Hulk” pressed the action inside again. That presented Spann with the chance to lock in a tight guillotine choke. Cutelaba spun around and fell to the canvas before quickly tapping on Spann’s leg. It was quite impressive and a great way to end the co-main event.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Spann, 30, was coming off a disappointing submission loss to Anthony Smith back in Sept. 2021 so he needed a win in this one to stay afloat in the light heavyweight rankings. We’ve seen Cutelaba submitted inside of the Octagon before, but Spann looked to be on another level tonight. He looked more patient with his hands and knew exactly where to be when it mattered most.

For complete UFC Vegas 54 results and coverage click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...