Davey Grant netted another knockout stoppage last night (Sat., May 14, 2022) at UFC Vegas 54 live on ESPN2/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Dangerous” ended a very game Louis Smolka with a third-round knockout (punches).

Both bantamweights went back-and-forth for two full rounds. Grant landed heavy shots in the first that really wobbled Smolka. “Da Last Samurai” recovered in Round 2 and started to bloody Grant with volume elbows and counter punches. Grant was able to regain control in the third with crippling calf kicks. Smolka eventually had to shoot for a takedown and it provided Grant with the window of opportunity to land the fight-ending barrage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Grant, 36, has now won his last three Octagon wins by way of knockout. The English veteran has turned into one of the most exciting fighters in the bantamweight division over the past few years and proved yet again that he’s always a few shots away from shutting someone’s lights off.

For complete UFC Vegas 54 results and coverage click here.